Steelers' Benny Snell: Scores first career touchdown
Snell ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 20-13 win over Cleveland.
Snell put the Steelers up early in the third quarter, shuffling through the line for the one-yard score. The Steelers didn't trail after that. The rookie has been effective when called upon to step in for James Conner, who missed Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. He has topped 85 yards twice in his last four games and, depending on Conner's health, will take on an Arizona defense Sunday that has been terrible against the pass and only so-so against the run this season.
