Snell rushed six times for 17 yards and a TD while also catching his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Browns.

Snell's workload has been limited with James Conner fully healthy in recent weeks, but his role has been somewhat consistent as he's touched the ball seven times in each of the Steelers' last three contests. The 22-year-old scored the team's final touchdown in Sunday's blowout win, his first of the season. Snell has seen more work than rookie Anthony McFarland to begin the campaign, but his playing time has been limited while Conner has been on the field.