Snell is on the Steelers' 53-man roster ahead of the 2022 regular season, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Snell was relatively quiet during the preseason after recovering from a knee injury, as he rushed eight times for 13 yards while securing two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown over two appearances. However, he was still able to fend off Anthony McFarland for a spot on the 53-man roster. Najee Harris will serve as Pittsburgh's clear lead back again, and it's possible that Snell has to settle for a No. 3 role in the Steelers' backfield since Jaylen Warren earned a roster spot following a strong offseason.