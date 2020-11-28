Snell is expected to lead the backfield in Tuesday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

It's still uncertain whether Tuesday's game will actually happen with positive COVID-19 tests in each facility. However, if the game kicks off as planned, Snell should operate as the Steelers' lead back with both James Conner (COVID-19) and Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) ruled out. That warrants major fantasy upside, although Snell's inefficiencies are a concern. Since taking the lion's share of the work in Week 1, he's been credited with just 2.2 yards per carry over the last eight games, while Conner produced 4.6 YPC in the same offense. Anthony McFarland figures to slot into a change-of-pace role behind Snell.