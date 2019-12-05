Steelers' Benny Snell: Should head Week 14 backfield
Snell is expected to work as the Steelers' lead option on the ground Sunday against the Cardinals after James Conner (shoulder) admitted he wouldn't be ready to play in Week 14, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
While Conner has missed the past two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, Snell has taken a team-leading 37 carries for 161 yards (4.4 YPC) and a touchdown while chipping in two catches for nine yards in back-to-back wins. With Conner out again, expect the status quo to remain in place, making Snell a particularly attractive fantasy option in non-PPR formats. Jaylen Samuels should maintain his usual role as the Steelers' top backfield option on passing downs.
