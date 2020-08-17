Snell should have a spot on the regular-season roster, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.

The Steelers enter training camp with a crowded backfield, one where James Conner and rookie fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland can safely be locked in for roster spots. That leaves Snell, Jaylen Samuels, Kerrith Whyte, Wendell Smallwood and Trey Edmunds competing for what likely will be two jobs, but Snell at least seems to have the best odds of that group. The 2019 fourth-round pick failed to stand out as a rookie, averaging 3.9 yards on 108 carries and catching only three passes for 23 yards. His 111 touches produced just five gains of 15-plus yards and none that went for more than 23. Even if Conner were to miss more time, Snell likely would find himself in a committee.