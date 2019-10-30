Snell (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Top back James Conner (shoulder) also didn't practice Wednesday, but Jaylen Samuels -- now recovered from a knee scope -- was able to practice fully and has been declared ready to return to action Sunday against the Colts, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. If Snell is able to play Sunday against the Colts, he would work in a complementary role behind Conner (if available) and/or Samuels.

