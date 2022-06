Snell has trimmed down during the offseason, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

While Snell's new weight isn't yet clear, his frame now resembles a build more typical of a running back. The 24-year-old averaged a career-low 2.7 yards per carry last season. However, he should have the chance to compete during training camp for the No. 2 job at running back behind Najee Harris, who established himself as the team's three-down back as a rookie last year.