Snell is still competing for a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's preseason finale against the Lions, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Snell served as Pittsburgh's No. 2 running back last year, but he isn't guaranteed a roster spot as a backup running back in 2022. He sat out the preseason opener against Seattle due to a knee injury and was relatively quiet during the matchup against Jacksonville, rushing three times for minus-two yards while securing two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown. Snell's chances for a roster spot are improved by his abilities on special teams, but he'll still have to fend off Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren as the preseason draws to a close.