Snell totaled 11 yards on seven carries in the Steelers' 28-21 Week 3 win over the Texans Sunday.

Snell and rookie Anthony McFarland split carries in a backup role to James Conner, but Snell was unable to get anything going on the ground. His longest run was four yards and he was stuffed on a first-and-goal from the one-yard line. Despite an attractive Week 4 matchup against the Titans -- who have allowed 598 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in three games this season -- Snell's fantasy value continues to drop.