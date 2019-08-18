Steelers' Benny Snell: Sustains groin injury
Snell suffered a groin injury during Saturday's preseason win against the Chiefs, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
During the contest, Snell earned a team-high seven carries, which he used to eke out 16 yards. He also caught two of three passes for five yards. Although coach Mike Tomlin said this injury isn't serious, Snell's health will be one to watch over the Steelers' last two exhibitions, when he would have been looking to establish himself as the No. 3 running back behind James Conner and Jaylen Samuels.
