Snell finished with 19 rushes for a career-high 113 yards in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.
Snell was thrust into a larger role after starting tailback James Conner exited with an ankle injury during the second quarter. With Conner staying sidelined for the remainder of Monday's game, Snell ran with purpose and was rewarded with the second-most single-game carries of his young career. Although he was lucky to not lose a fumble in the third quarter, the 2019 fourth-rounder flashed his upside should Conner's availability be impacted going forward. That situation figures to be rather worthwhile to monitor in the coming week, but Snell's stock is nonetheless on the rise in advance of Week 2's home date with the Broncos.
