Steelers' Benny Snell: Taking seat Sunday
Snell (groin) isn't expected to suit up for Sunday's preseason contest at Tennessee, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Snell suffered a groin injury in the Steelers' second exhibition on Aug. 17 and hasn't practiced in the interim. Despite this fact, Dulac called Snell's health concern "an undisclosed injury that is not expected to be serious." Snell likely is dealing with the former, so the fact that it's minor bodes well for a return to practice in the near future.
