Snell ran for six yards on three carries in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.

Surprisingly it was Snell and not Jaylen Samuels who gave James Conner the occasional breather, although the rookie wasn't able to do much with his limited touches. With the fourth fewest rushing yards in the league the Pittsburgh offense has yet to fire on all cylinders and, even facing a Cincinnati defense in Week 4 that yields the most PPR fantasy points to opposing running backs, Snell's ceiling is low unless Conner were injured.