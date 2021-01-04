Snell rushed three times for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.
Coach Mike Tomlin said several weeks ago that he hoped to get Snell more involved in the team's offensive attack, but he's failed to make much of an impact over the past two games. The 2019 fourth-rounder showed some glimpses of promise during his second season in the league, rushing 111 times for 368 yards and four touchdowns while bringing in 10 of his 14 targets for 61 yards. He could have a chance to serve as the lead back for the Steelers next year if James Conner doesn't return to Pittsburgh during the offseason, but he should continue to slot in behind Conner during the team's playoff run this season.
