Snell worked all offseason and has dropped 12 pounds, according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com.

Working out on his own Snell is down from 224 to 212 pounds. After a solid rookie season rushing for 426 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carries expectations are high. Still, with no preseason games and a truncated training camp, Snell will not get an opportunity to show how much his new look will impact his game. He remains second on the depth chart behind James Conner, with plenty of upside this season.