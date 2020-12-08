Snell rushed eight times for five yards and caught two of three targets for five yards in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Snell failed to take advantage of his opportunity to start in place of James Conner (illness). The tailback was notably stuffed on a couple goal-line carries during the second quarter, narrowly missing out on a touchdown that otherwise would have somewhat salvaged an unproductive outing. However, with next to nothing to show for his effort Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if Snell takes a back seat in Week 14 should Conner be ready to return.