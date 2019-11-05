Coach Mike Tomlin ruled Snell (knee) out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Shortly after the Steelers' Oct. 28 win over the Dolphins, Snell underwent surgery to trim the meniscus on his injured knee. The recovery timeline for the procedure is estimated at 2-to-3 weeks, so it comes as little surprise that the rookie will be sidelined for a second straight game. Trey Edmunds will continue to operate as the third option on the depth chart for the duration of Snell's absence.