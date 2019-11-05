Steelers' Benny Snell: Won't play in Week 10
Coach Mike Tomlin ruled Snell (knee) out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
Shortly after the Steelers' Oct. 28 win over the Dolphins, Snell underwent surgery to trim the meniscus on his injured knee. The recovery timeline for the procedure is estimated at 2-to-3 weeks, so it comes as little surprise that the rookie will be sidelined for a second straight game. Trey Edmunds will continue to operate as the third option on the depth chart for the duration of Snell's absence.
More News
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Officially out for Week 9•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks after surgery•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Sidelined Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Picks up knee injury Monday•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Manages just 13 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Benny Snell: Leads team in rushing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Waivers: Survive the byes
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 RB Preview: Add Jones
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 10 including how to prioritize...
-
Top Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Surviving byes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...