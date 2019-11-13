Snell (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's divisional bout against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Snell will miss a third consecutive game as he works to recover from surgery to trim the meniscus on his knee undergone late October. With James Conner and Jaylen Samuels both healthy, the rookie fourth-round pick appears set for a backup role when fully recovered. Snell will target a return to the field Week 12 against Cincinnati.