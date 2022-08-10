Snell worked with the Steelers' first-team offense during goal-line drills at Monday's practice, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Snell lost weight during the offseason and has impressed over the first week of training camp. While Najee Harris is in line to serve as the Steelers' lead back this year, Snell was on the field with the first-team offense during Monday's goal-line drills. None of the team's backup running backs carved out a meaningful fantasy role behind Harris last year, but it's possible that Snell, Anthony McFarland or Jaylen Warren earn some extra touches in 2022 as the Steelers are attempting to lighten Harris' load.