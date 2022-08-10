Snell worked with the Steelers' first-team offense on the goal line during Monday's practice, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Snell trimmed down during the offseason and has impressed over the first week of training camp. While Najee Harris is in line to serve as the Steelers' lead back this year, Snell was on the field with the first-team offense during Monday's goal-line drills. None of the team's backup running backs carved out a meaningful fantasy role behind Harris last year, but it's possible that Snell, Anthony McFarland or Jaylen Warren earn some touches in 2022 since the Steelers are attempting to lighten Harris' load.