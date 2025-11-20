Echols (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Echols tweaked his ankle during the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Bengals. His absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that the injury isn't a serious issue, and he is on track to play against the Bears on Sunday. Echols has accumulated 24 tackles (16 solo), two pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in six games since the Steelers' Week 5 bye.