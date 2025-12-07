default-cbs-image
Echols (head) has returned to action in Sunday's contest against Baltimore, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Echols was briefly sidelined after taking a blow to the head, but he cleared concussion protocol and he's now back out on the field. The 28-year-old is operating in his starting role at slot cornerback versus the Ravens.

