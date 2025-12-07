Steelers' Brandin Echols: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Echols (head) has returned to action in Sunday's contest against Baltimore, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Echols was briefly sidelined after taking a blow to the head, but he cleared concussion protocol and he's now back out on the field. The 28-year-old is operating in his starting role at slot cornerback versus the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Records INT in win•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Lands deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Has promising 2024 campaign•