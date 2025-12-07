Steelers' Brandin Echols: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Echols (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Echols took a blow to the head in the second half of the contest, and his status for the rest of the game is now in question. In his absence, Asante Samuel is a top candidate to see added work at cornerback versus Baltimore.
More News
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Back in action•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Records INT in win•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Lands deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Jets' Brandin Echols: Has promising 2024 campaign•