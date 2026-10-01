Echols (concussion) no longer has an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Browns.

A limited practice participant through Week 4 prep, Echols had been listed as questionable heading into Thursday. However, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com relayed Wednesday that the cornerback had cleared the five-step concussion protocol, and the Steelers have now signed off on Echols playing on a short week. Through Pittsburgh's first three games, Echols has accrued two tackles while handling a limited role on defense and serving as a key player on special teams.