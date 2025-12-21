Steelers' Brandin Echols: Doubtful to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Echols (groin) is doubtful to return to Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Burt Lauten of Pittsburgh's official site reports.
Echols is likely done for the day after having sustained a groin injury in the first half. Asante Samuel should see increased playing time if Echols is unable to return versus Detroit.
More News
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Ruled out with groin•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Back in action•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Brandin Echols: Records INT in win•