Echols (groin) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Echols was unable to play against the Browns in Week 17 due to a groin injury, but the fifth-year pro has been cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale after logging a full practice Friday. Echols has started in three of 15 regular-season games while also contributing on special teams and has accumulated 48 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass defenses (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 2025.