Echols (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate.

Echols departed late in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bengals to get checked for a concussion, and his appearance on the Steelers' initial Week 4 injury report suggests he's following the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries. The reserve cornerback will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice participation this week and then potentially gain clearance from an independent neurologist, which would put him on track to play Thursday versus the Browns.