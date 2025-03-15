Echols and the Steelers agreed on a two-year contract Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Echols spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jets, tallying 121 tackles, 16 defensed passes (including five interceptions, two of which were returned for a TD) and one fumble recovery over 57 regular-season games. He was used mostly in a rotational role last season, starting in just four of 16 contests while also working as a core special-teamer. Darius Slay and Joey Porter are slated to start at outside cornerback for Pittsburgh next year, so Echols could work behind that pair or compete to start in the slot.