Echols (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Echols hurt his groin Week 16 against Detroit and missed this past Sunday's loss to Cleveland because of the issue. With a limited practice under his belt to begin this week, the veteran cornerback appears to have a chance of returning to action for Sunday's matchup versus Baltimore, which will determine the winner of the AFC North. With that said, Echols' playing time had been slipping even before the injury, and he hasn't reached a 50 percent defensive snap share since Week 12.