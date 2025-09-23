Steelers' Brandin Echols: Records INT in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Echols recorded six tackles (four solo) and one interception in the Steelers' win over the Patriots on Sunday.
With Joey Porter (hamstring) missing another contest, Echols got the start in Pittsburgh's secondary and played 84 percent of the defensive snaps. Echols' interception came at the end of the first half, picking off Drake Maye in the end zone on a pass intended for Kayshon Boutte. It was Echols' first interception of the season.
