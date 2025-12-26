Echols (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Echols exited the first half of last Sunday's win over the Lions and was unable to return to the contest. The slot cornerback's groin injury proved to be too much for him to practice with this week. Jalen Ramsey moved to the slot last Sunday when Echols exited and will likely start there again for this Sunday's divisional tilt, leaving Jabrill Peppers to fill Ramsey's place at free safety.