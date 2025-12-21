Steelers' Brandin Echols: Ruled out with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Echols (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Echols sustained a groin injury in the first half of Sunday's game and was quickly ruled out. Asante Samuel will likely take over at slot cornerback for the injured starter.
