The Steelers signed Johnson to a contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports

Johnson bounced around several practice squads last year without suiting up for a regular-season game. The wide receiver ended on the Broncos' unit, but will make a return to the Steelers ahead of training camp. A cousin of legendary former Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, Johnson will fight for a roster spot as a part of the receiving corps led by DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman.