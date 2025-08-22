Steelers' Brandon Johnson: Questionable to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason finale against the Panthers, Burt Lauten of the Pittsburgh Steelers Communications reports.
Johnson suffered a foot injury in the first half against Carolina, placing some doubt on his ability to return. The wide receiver failed to record any stats before departing the game.
