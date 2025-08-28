Steelers' Brandon Johnson: Reverts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) reverted to Pittsburgh's injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Johnson wasn't picked up by another team after the Steelers waived him with a foot issue Tuesday, so he's now going back to their injured reserve list. He'll have to stay there for the whole 2025 campaign unless he can negotiate an injury settlement with Pittsburgh.
