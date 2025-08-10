Johnson secured both of his targets for 12 yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Johnson spent most of last season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, and he remained in the organization during the offseason after signing a reserve/future contract with the team. While the Steelers parted ways with George Pickens during the offseason, they acquired DK Metcalf, and it seems unlikely that Johnson will see consistent time on the team's 53-man roster.