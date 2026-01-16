The Steelers signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Smith ended the 2025 season on the Patriots' practice squad after spending the majority of the campaign with the Jets organization. He joined the NFL in May of 2021 as an undrafted free agent and has appeared in three regular-season games, all of which came over the last two years with the Jets. Smith will be a part of the Steelers' 90-man roster when the offseason begins Feb. 9, which affords him the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.