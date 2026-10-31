The Steelers signed Smith off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Smith had already been elevated from the practice squad thrice, so Saturday's move means he's eligible to suit up for the Steelers for the rest of the season. The Iowa product caught both of his targets for 24 yards against the Saints in Week 7. If Ben Skowronek (calf) cannot play Sunday, then Smith, Kaden Wetjen and Brandon Johnson would all be in line for more offensive snaps.