Smith caught two of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday night's 38-18 loss to the Bengals.

Smith played a season-high 47 offensive snaps (77 percent) in Week 10, and he was able to reel in multiple passes for the second time three weeks. He ranked third at his position in snaps on offense behind Germie Bernard (58) and DK Metcalf (50) while being far ahead of the next closest wideout Ben Skowronek (10). With Roman Wilson (finger) trending towards a potential activation from injured reserve ahead of Week 11, Smith could find himself back in a limited role on offense against the Eagles on Sunday.