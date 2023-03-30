The Steelers signed Fehoko on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Fehoko is now slated to suit up for the Steelers for at least the 2023 campaign following Thursday's announcement. The 26-year-old originally joined the Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, and he's currently coming off his most productive season in which he tallied 26 tackles across 10 appearances. Fehoko is set to compete with Montravius Adams throughout the offseason for Pittsburgh's starting defensive tackle spot.