Steelers' Breon Borders: Inks deal with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed Borders to a one-year contract Thursday, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
Borders played one game with the Redskins and 11 games with the Jaguars last season, compiling seven total tacks and one fumble recovery. In order to earn a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster, he'll likely need to prove himself on special teams.
