Steelers' Brian Allen: Moves to injured reserve
Allen (lower body) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Allen played in only the second preseason game before being waived/injured by the Steelers on Tuesday. The 2017 fifth-round pick will miss the 2019 season unless he agrees to an injury settlement with the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR
Picking at the end of the first round allows for two elite pass-catchers, writes Ben Gretch.
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
If you're in the back of the draft, it's easy to go heavy on wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...