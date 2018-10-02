Allen was promoted to Pittsburgh's 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Allen appeared in 10 regular season games last season for the Steelers and recorded two special teams tackles. He found himself on the practice squad for the first four weeks this season, but received promotion after Nat Berhe (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Allen will look to provide depth in the secondary for Pittsburgh.

