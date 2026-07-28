Steelers' Broderick Jones: Full go for camp

Jones (neck) has been cleared to participate in training camp, Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 12 which kept him out for the rest of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old's return makes for an interesting competition at Pittsburgh's tackle positions. With Troy Fautanu presumably locked in at one of the tackle spots, the other starting role will likely come down to Jones or Max Iheanachor, who Pittsburgh drafted No. 21 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Given the team declined to pick up Jones' fifth-year option, his future on the roster could be in flux if he's unable to win the starting job.