Speaking with the media Tuesday, Steelers GM Omar Khan said Jones will start the offseason at left tackle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Since being selected with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Jones has played just 129 snaps at left tackle and over 1,800 at right tackle. With 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu (knee) expected to have a normal offseason after dislocating his kneecap in Week 2 last season, Jones is ticketed for left-tackle duties, with Fautanu manning the right side for Pittsburgh.