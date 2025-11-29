Steelers' Broderick Jones: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers placed Jones (neck) on injured reserve Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.
Jones will be forced to miss at least four games after sustaining a neck injury in the Week 12 loss to the Bears. In his absence, Andrus Peat is expected to take over as the team's starting left tackle.
