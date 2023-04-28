The Steelers selected Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

The Steelers traded a fourth-round pick to jump from the 17th pick to the 14th, cutting off the Jets in the process. The Jets could have used Jones, as the Georgia product is a prototypical modern left tackle. While he's not huge at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Jones has good reach (34 and 3/4-inch arms) and exceptional athleticism (4.97-second 40-yard dash). Jones has room on his frame to add a bit more weight if necessary, and he clearly has athleticism to spare. Jones should send incumbent left tackle Dan Moore to the bench early on.