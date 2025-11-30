Jones' neck injury is "more serious than originally thought," and he's expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones was hurt in last Sunday's loss to the Bears and was placed on IR on Saturday. Though an IR stint requires just a four-game absence, it sounds like Jones isn't going to be able to play again this season. Andrus Peat is expected to take over the Steelers' starting role at left tackle.