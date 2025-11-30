Steelers' Broderick Jones: Likely out for remainder of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones' neck injury is "more serious than originally thought," and he's expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jones was hurt in last Sunday's loss to the Bears and was placed on IR on Saturday. Though an IR stint requires just a four-game absence, it sounds like Jones isn't going to be able to play again this season. Andrus Peat is expected to take over the Steelers' starting role at left tackle.
More News
-
Steelers' Broderick Jones: Lands on IR•
-
Steelers' Broderick Jones: Won't face Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Broderick Jones: Exits with stinger•
-
Steelers' Broderick Jones: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Steelers' Broderick Jones: Participates in practice•
-
Steelers' Broderick Jones: Working through lower-body injury•