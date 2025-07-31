Jones (groin) participated in individual drills in training camp Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Jones has been dealing with a groin injury that has kept him day-to-day in training camp. The 23-year-old didn't participate in any full-contact drills but was dressed in pads and uniform, according to Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. The team looks to be taking a cautious approach with the third-year pro who is expected to start at left tackle to start the season.